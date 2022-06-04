If you know a deserving veteran that has served in the US in the Army's famous 2nd Infantry Division at any time, there is a reunion coming they could be interested in attending.

The 2nd Infantry Division was born in 1917, at Bourmont, France and is the only division organized on foreign soil. The original Indianhead Division was composed of one brigade of U.S. Infantry, one brigade of U.S. Marines, an artillery brigade, and various supporting units.

The Second Infantry Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army's 2nd Infantry Division at any time.

For information about the association and the 99th annual reunion in Kansas City, Missouri from September 28 - October 2, 2022; contact Mike Davino at 2ida.pao@charter.net and (919) 498-1910.

