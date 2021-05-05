Lady golfers scramble to end tournament year

The Key Biscayne Women’s Golf Association sponsored a shambles tournament on April 27.

The first place team with a net of 117 consisted of Ana Berenguer, Diane McGuire, and Kate Trotman. Second with a net of 118 were Lisa Egizi, Merry Hedrich, and Barbara Lamar. Third place on a random draw were Judy Chamberlain, Cristina Greeven, and Elyse Sadler.

Cristina Delgado won the longest drive for the 15-26 handicappers. Susan Cassio won the longest drive for the 27-36 handicappers.

A special award and thank you was presented to Bonnie Backes, the indefatigable chairlady for the group, who spends hours re-counting scores and organizing the tournaments and pairings.

If interested in joining, call the pro shop at (305) 361-9129. The tournament season has now ended. We will see you when we resume next November.