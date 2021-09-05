Larry could make Atlantic Canada landfall; impacts could reach east coast beaches from Florida to Maine.

Hurricane Larry continues to be a large and dangerous Category-3 storm. As of 5 p.m. Sunday, Larry was located 1195 miles east of Bermuda, packing 125 sustained winds.

Larry is moving NW at 13 mph.

According to Accuweather, while the forecast calls for Larry to remain east of the US, the storm could make landfall in Atlantic Canada and AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys said, "Swells will then spread through the Bahamas during Monday and Tuesday, and then much of the Atlantic coast of the U.S. and Atlantic Canada during the middle and latter part of this week."

According to Roys, impacts from Larry will be far-reaching even though the storm may stay hundreds of miles away from the Atlantic beaches from Florida to Maine.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast little change in strength although fluctuations in intensity will be possible and Larry is expected to remain a major hurricane through the middle of the coming week.

The NHC’s 5 p.m. Sunday advisory said significant swells should reach the east coast of the United States by midweek, likely causing life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

