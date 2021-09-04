Larry now a dangerous Cat-3 hurricane and expected to strengthen

Hurricane Larry is now a major hurricane, with sustained 115 mph winds and producing dangerous surf and rip currents. A major Category 3 hurricane starts at 111 mph winds.

As of 5 a.m. Saturday, Larry was located 1140 miles east of the Leeward Islands, moving WNW at 16 mph.

Larry is now the third major hurricane of 2021, following Grace, a Category 3, and Ida, a Category 4.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects Larry to strengthen over the weekend and is expected to remain at major hurricane strength through the early part of next week.

