Larry now a hurricane, expected to become season’s 3rd major hurricane

Overnight, TS Larry became the season’s fifth hurricane, with 75 mph maximum winds. Larry is forecast to become a major hurricane by Friday night.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Larry was located 545 miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands, moving west at 20 mph. A gradual turn toward the WNW and decrease in forward speed are expected Friday.

For now, Larry does not pose an immediate threat to land.

Conditions are favorable for some “gradual to rapid strengthening” according to the National Hurricane Center.

If Larry develops into a major hurricane, it would be the third of the season, along with Grace, a Category 3, and Ida, a Category 4.

For more, click here.