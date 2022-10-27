Late season systems, one in the Caribbean, could produce next named storm - Julia

On Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was monitoring two systems, one in the general area where Hurricane Ian formed.

The NHC says environmental conditions are conducive for an area of low pressure, expected to form in the eastern Caribbean Sea this weekend, to become a tropical depression by early next week as the disturbance moves into the central Caribbean Sea.

The NHC says there is a 50 percent chance the system develops into a tropical depression.

Should the disturbance become a named storm, it will be called Julia.

The second system is an area of low pressure which stretches from the eastern Caribbean Sea north to the southwestern Atlantic, is producing showers and thunderstorms and the NHC says a subtropical depression could form over the next two days while the system moves close to Bermuda.

By the weekend, conditions appear to become less conducive for development.