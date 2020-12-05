Laverne & Shirley star David Lander, of 'Squiggy' fame, dies at 73

Veteran actor David Lander, most famous for his role of Andrew 'Squiggy' Squiggman on classic 70s TV series Laverne & Shirley, has passed away.

Lander played the funny-voiced Squiggy on Laverne & Shirley, which ran from 1976 until 1983, and he appeared in 156 episodes throughout the series run.

The show starred Penny Marshall and Cindy Williams as the titular pair of roommates, who often squared off opposite Lander’s character and that of Michael McKean, who played Lenny Kosnowski.

