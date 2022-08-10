Is it a question of security or is it an invasion of privacy?

Residents in Coral Gables and Marco Island are asking those same questions, filing legal action against their towns which use automated license plate readers (ALPRs).

The question is not necessarily why the cities use them, but their concerns stem from the maximum three-year period in which surveillance data is stored and potentially shared with other law enforcement agencies across the country.

Automated license plate readers are high-speed, computer-controlled camera systems that are typically mounted on street poles, streetlights, highway overpasses, or attached to police cars. They automatically capture all license plate numbers that come into view, along with the location, date, and time. The data, which includes photographs of the vehicle and sometimes its driver and passengers, is then uploaded to a central server, according to the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

Vendors say the information collected can be used by police to find out where a plate has been in the past, to determine whether a vehicle was at the scene of a crime, or to identify travel patterns.

Raul Mas Canosa, a popular media personality and host of the "Mas con Mas" talk show, filed legal action against Coral Gables in 2018 and has now filed an appeal in the Third District Court of Appeals in Miami after a lower court sided with the city.

Discussing his concerns in a previous on-air broadcast with Univision's Al Punto, Mas Canosa said: "I'm not necessarily against the cameras in place. The cameras, in a modern society, have an important role (when it comes to security). ... But these specific cameras don't discriminate between the criminal or the model citizen, which is 99.9 percent of the people here, going to work, to the supermarket, to the pulperia ...

"You can see it's my car; my dog is always looking out the window. ... Now they know all the movements of not only Raul Mas, but millions of people, when they leave the house."

Like Mas Canosa said, the collective data can paint an intimate portrait of a driver’s life and even infringe on Fourth Amendment protected activity.

Islander News reached out to an independent lawyer to see if a legal case like this could be won.

"There are no expectations of privacy whatsoever," said Steven G. Casanova, a veteran criminal defense attorney in Melbourne. "It's not covered by the constitution, so there's no constitutional right when it comes to a license plate reader. There's no reason why it couldn't be longer (data stored more than three years, the maximum determined by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement)."

Casanova said it was the first time he's heard of anyone challenging this type of surveillance system as a matter of privacy invasion.

"By law, the license plate has to be registered and in open view to the public," said Casanova, who predicted the City of Coral Gables also will win in the appellate court.

Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa has an undisclosed number of ALPRs throughout the Village, one that earlier this year connected the dots to a vehicle used in an armed robbery and car break-ins, and traced all the way to South Miami, where arrests were made.

Now, there are plans for more license plate readers, he said.

"We have several cameras and one vendor," Sousa said, noting the Village stores the information or data for "security" purposes, according to the time allowed by Florida Public Retention Laws.

Sousa doesn't fear any backlash coming from Key Biscayne residents in the wake of the legal action against Coral Gables.

"We now have the Supreme Court saying you can record (our) officers. ... We live in a society, regardless of law enforcement cameras, where technology is everywhere," he said.

Mas Canosa had filed his original complaint on Oct. 5, 2018. Now, it's up to three judges to decide in the appellate court.

Could a favorable ruling become a landmark decision?

"Sure," said Richard A. Samp, Senior Litigation Counsel for the Washington, D.C.-based New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA), which filed a 34-page legal brief July 12 on behalf of its client. "These sorts of automatic license plate readers are becoming more prevalent than ever."

The NCLA, in its present argument, states that the city's adoption of the ALPR program, based on statewide guidelines issued by the FDLE, violates the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and the Florida Constitution.

In 2015, Coral Gables authorized the use of 17 ALPRs to form a “geofence” perimeter around the city to provide maximum surveillance potential 24 hours a day. By 2019, the ALPR program reportedly had collected more than 106 million images, 101 million of which it retained for three years pursuant to the city’s data retention plan.

Mas Canosa was concerned that potential hackers with "mal intent" could access the data and use it to monitor one's every move.

"This is an enormous invasion of privacy," he said in his Univision interview.

Samp's legal team, in its original filing, pointed to one case, Carpenter v. United States, in 2018 involving technological data traced by the FBI to a cellphone after a string of robberies were committed in which a firearm was used.

Timothy Carpenter won on appeal after his whereabouts were traced on his phone during the night of the 2011 robberies, and now a Fourth Amendment search requires a warrant to demonstrate probable cause.

However, Carpenter's case was reheard in 2019 by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, which ruled against him, noting the FBI acted in good faith. He received 116 years in prison.

"There's a huge difference when it comes to cases of a cell phone and a license plate," Casanova said.

In the end, Samp's legal team simply wants much tighter limits on the data storage, so there is no unnecessary invasion of privacy.

"Mr. Mas Canosa is a law-abiding citizen," Samp said. "Three years of data? I have yet to hear a case looking back at three-year-old information ... nothing more than a matter of days. By keeping three years (of data) where Mr. Mas Canosa is going in his car and drawing an elaborate portrait of his lifestyle (is unconstitutional)."

A second, similar lawsuit has been filed by three citizens against the City of Marco Island, in which there has been a Motion to Dismiss filed by the city.

"We have these civil rights," Mas Canosa said. "So the government doesn't need to know where Raul Mas or (anyone) is 24 hours a day ... It's none of their business!"