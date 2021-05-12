Leadership for MAST’s Class of 2022 ready for exciting final year

As the school year comes to a close, MAST Academy’s juniors are already preparing for their senior year. The first step has already been taken: Electing a new Student Government.

The class of 2022 has been through a lot, after COVID disrupted their sophomore year. It seemed like a normal senior year was out of reach. However, things seem to be turning around lately with the vaccine now readily available. A normal senior year seems more likely.

The Student Government elections are an important first step. Results came out last week, with Jonathan Mendez elected student body president.

“All throughout high school, the student government has been my favorite club,” Mendez said. “I am so grateful for it, as it has given me the opportunity to not only get close to my classmates but the students in the other grades as well. It allows me to take greater pride in the school I love so much, and hopefully improve other people’s experience as well.”

Mendez, who has been his class’ president the past three years, has many new and fun ideas he wants to make a reality. Making them all happen will not be easy, but Mendez is ready to put in the work. From homecoming to prom planning, to delivering the graduation speech, it is a big job, and he is ready.

Rising senior Victoria Zang is vice president.

“Due to Covid, our school body has faced a great divide,” said Zang. “This is tragic. However, it will lead to greater things. Many students have started their high school experience through a computer. No one really knows each other. This only makes my job next year more exciting. I will make MAST feel like home for every student. Senior year for me is not just about, ‘our last year.’ It is about leaving the school better than we found it. Next year will be a rebuilding year. It will be my job to bring in some school spirit to MAST and make sure all students feel represented.”

Added Historian-elect Valentin Muñoz, “After experiencing a year and half of high school during a pandemic, I’m happy I’ll have a voice in what happens next year. Our class has put in so much hard work these last years. We are all ready to have the best senior year.”

Senior years are special. For many students, it is the last year they will be with these friends or live with their parents. Senior year is their last chance to truly enjoy being teenagers. Most importantly, though, they will have to grow up. The world awaits them.

The Class of 2022 will be ready to make their final year at MAST special.

It seems clear their elected officers will work hard to help ensure they do.