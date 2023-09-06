Tropical Storm Lee formed in the Atlantic and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami expects it to rapidly strengthen and become a major Category 4 hurricane as soon as this Friday.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, Lee was located 1,265 miles ESE of the Leeward Islands, rapidly moving WNW at near 16 miles per hour (MPH) with 65 mph winds, with higher gusts.

The NHC says that Lee could impact the Leeward Islands should closely monitor Lee’s path as the storm’s proximity could generate swells from Lee are expected to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles on Friday. The NHC says these swells could create life-threatening surf and rip currents.

The NHC says most of the intensity models are very aggressive and show Lee becoming a major hurricane status by the weekend, and according to the 5 a.m. advisory, global models like the GFS and ECMWF show “explosive intensification.”

According to Philip Klotzbach, a meteorologist at Colorado State University specializing in Atlantic basin hurricane forecasts, if Lee becomes a major storm by September 8, the 2023 hurricane season to have three or more major hurricanes by this date: 1996, 2004, 2005, 2008, 2017 and 2021.