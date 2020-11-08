Legendary gameshow host Alex Trebek dead at 80

For 37 years, Alex Trebek hosted the popular gameshow "Jeopardy!", winning six Daytime Emmy’s during his long career. On Sunday, he passed away after a long battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer that started back in March 2019.

Back then, Trebek made the announcement of his diagnose on TV. Click here for video.

Trebek was 80 years old.

According to the website TMZ, a "Jeopardy!" spokesperson said:

"Jeopardy!" is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends."

The Canadian born, Trebek, started his career in 1961 with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and according to the TMZ article, he “quickly gained fame after hosting the high school quiz show, "Reach for the Top."

His first venture into US television was in 1973 when he hosted a new NBC show called "The Wizard of Odds." He also hosted several other gameshows, including "High Rollers" and a brief fill-in stint for Chuck Woolery on "Wheel of Fortune," before taking over "Jeopardy!".

"Jeopardy!" producers say they are not announcing a new host right now.