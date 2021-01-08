Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, dead at 93

Friday, the baseball world is mourning the loss of former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, one of the most beloved figures in baseball history.

Lasorda died of a heart attack at his home in Southern California. He was 93.

The fiery and articulate manager, worked for the LA Dodgers organization for 71 years and guided the team to two World Series titles, later becoming an ambassador for the sport he loved.

In a 2014 USA Today article, Lasorda was quoted as saying "I'll never want to take off this uniform,'' adding, "I want to keep working for the Dodgers until the day I die. That's the truth."

He did as he wished.

