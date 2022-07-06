Legendary performer Carlos Santana collapses on stage

Carlos Santana, the Mexican guitarist, and performer collapsed 40-minutes into his set Tuesday evening while performing at the Pine Knob Music Theatre, an outdoor amphitheater in Clarkston, which is about 40 miles outside of Detroit, Michigan.

In a Facebook post, Santana’s management team said the 74-year-old singer was "over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration."

Reported temperatures in the area reached 90 degrees Tuesday.

The statement said Santana “was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well.”

His scheduled Wednesday, July 6 show with Earth, Wind & Fire in Burgettstown, PA has been postponed.