The statistical peak of the hurricane season is September 10. On Monday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) was busy dealing with Tropical Storm Ida, a tropical depression, remnants of Julian and three other systems, including a new one in the Caribbean Sea.

While hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30, most hurricanes occur after August 1, with about 90 percent of hurricanes occurring from August through October each year.

Ida makes landfall as a Cat-4 Hurricane

Ida made landfall just before Noon ETD Sunday in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane, causing major damage and leaving over a million homes without power. Hurricane-force winds pummeled Louisiana for most of Sunday and Sunday night, causing major flooding and extensive damage.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Ida was located 50 miles NNE of Baton Rouge, LA and 95 miles SSW of Jackson, Mississippi. The NHC said that damaging winds and dangerous storm surge will continue over portions of SE Louisiana and Southern Mississippi on Monday.

New system expected in the Caribbean

The NHC is a monitoring a new area of low pressure that is expected to form in the southern Caribbean Sea over the next few days and says environmental conditions appear to be favorable for some slow development by the end of the week.

The system is forecast to move west-northwestward or northwestward at 5 to 10 mph over the close to the east coast of Central America.

The NHC is expecting a wave to emerge off the west coast of Africa later Monday and says environmental conditions appear conducive for development once the wave moves offshore. There is an 80 percent chance a tropical depression forms by the middle or latter part of the week while the system moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.

Tropical Storm Julian’s life as a named system, as expected, was short-lived and is now an “extratropical cyclone,” located 810 miles west of the Azores.

Julian is rapidly – 26 mph – moving NE and the NHC says there is little change in strength expected through Monday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph.

Tropical Disturbance 10 – now located 775 miles ENE of the Leeward Islands – continues to move north at 8 mph, with 35 mph winds and the NHC says little change in strength is expected in the early part of the week, while some strengthening is forecast towards the end of this week.

