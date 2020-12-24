Nothing comes from doing nothing, except mindfulness.

People have re-re-re-discovered that stillness is as important as distracted busyness. The mind delivers answers when you let it rest in nature. Ideas come during those times when you’re walking, taking a shower, or just sitting on a bench in your village park.

There is a unique species of tiny jellyfish in the Mediterranean Sea that takes reinvention one step further.

When one of these jellyfish finds itself threatened, either by a predator or because of food scarcity, it takes drastic action. Rather than continuing to struggle and risk death, it literally rebirths itself. Its bell-shaped body and tentacles deteriorate and the whole creature reverts back to its earliest form, a polyp (think of a blob of cells). The jellyfish attaches itself to the seafloor and then begins to grow anew. It develops a stem and buds, and eventually the buds mature and break off as complete, free-swimming jellyfish.

If that jellyfish one day finds itself in critical danger—or simply becomes old and weak—it can return back to polyp form and begin anew. There is no known limit to the number of lives the T. dohrnii jellyfish can lead.

Reinvention is about becoming who you wanted to be all along, become who you are supposed to be, according to you. Reinvention is a choice you make on your own. That’s not to say you do it all alone. Nothing is done without having ideas that are often reacting to ideas that came before.

Scientists consider the Turritopsis dohrnii the only immortal creature. The secret to eternal life, as it turns out, is not just living a really, really long time. Once the adults have reproduced, they don’t die but transform themselves back into their juvenile polyp state. Their tentacles retract, their bodies shrink, and they sink to the ocean floor and start the cycle all over again.

People, families, companies and cities are all reinventing themselves, or talking about the need to reinvent themselves.

Some people talk a lot and produce no actions. Some people act, but don’t say a lot. Meeting in the middle of where two people with ideas talk and put dreams down on the pages and then get them out into the world is essential.

Some of the hardest decisions in life involve figuring out when to persist, and when to let go.

It may mean getting a new job, deciding to go back to in-person school, moving to a new town, ending a relationship. Reinvention is changing the course of how we respond to hard realities – and 2020 has been a test for so many of us. In an ongoing reality across the globe, communities and ecosystems are altering in ways they haven’t for many decades. Reinvention isn’t going to go away, it’s only going to become more necessary.

re·in·vent /ˌrēinˈvent/

Change (something) so much that it appears to be entirely new.

And it isn’t just about changing yourself, in the way you want to. It’s about changing the world in a way that will help everyone. It’s the connecting of different types of people that want to stir things up, change how it’s always been done, that has made where we are in history so damned interesting. People are waking up to the life-changing reality of making drastic changes to create the future world humanity will live in.

Happy Holidays – and Happy New Beginnings!

Sources: Jeff Stibel / Forbes / Russell C. Smith and Michael Foster / Psychology Today

#kbvotes