Next year the Village of Key Biscayne will celebrate its 30th birthday.

It is a remarkable story.

Starting from scratch, Key Biscayners built one of the finest municipal governments in the United States, providing among other things, the highest quality fire/rescue and police departments, lowered municipal taxes from those charged by the county, and now levies the lowest municipal tax rate in Miami Dade County.

Indeed, even if the village were to borrow to the maximum of its very limited debt cap for capital projects, we would still have by far the lowest municipal taxes in the county.

In addition to creating departments to provide critical public services, the village has addressed some of the significant weaknesses in the infrastructure built in the 1950’s and 1960’s to serve what was expected to be a modest post-war community. There is much left to be done, but we have the means to do it.

Next week the vote on the GO Bonds will determine if we have the will.

It would be a mistake to assume that the village’s success was easily achieved. It was not. Every stage of the process that led first to independence and then to creation of an exceptional local government has been challenged by people we came to describe by the acronym CAVE – Citizens against Virtually Everything. The names are different and the issues are different, but the opposition to making things better is always present in one form or another by CAVE.

Thirty years ago CAVE was committed to defeating incorporation. Their arguments look silly now. They were convinced that if we left the massive county bureaucracy and went out on our own, the island would go to hell and our taxes would skyrocket. There can be no dispute how that turned out. Our municipal tax rate is now more than 25 percent lower than that charged by the county in unincorporated areas – and much lower than every other city. And, unlike under Metro, we enjoy local services of the highest quality.

CAVE did not quit when the village was created. Virtually every major decision was a war. For example, the $10 million in debt incurred to acquire the land for Village Green was bitterly opposed. We can’t afford it, we were told. And, if we bought it, they said, it would only be used for the homeless. How’d that turn out?

When the first Village Council voted to leave Metro fire/rescue service, CAVE aligned with the Metro unions to convince voters to reject the council’s decision. While it was easy to see why the county wanted to keep our money and pay for almost nothing, it was puzzling then and equally puzzling now that the county was able to recruit CAVE to do its bidding. The fire/rescue service provided by the county was indefensibly poor. A single rescue vehicle without a single paramedic staffing it, served our community, the State Park and Crandon Park. If you had a medical emergency, they offered little help. CAVE lost. We won. We now have the finest fire/rescue service in Florida and save about $9 million each year to boot.

Development of the Community Center was also opposed by CAVE on the grounds that no one would use it.

CAVE opposed sidewalks, and the elimination of septic tanks and on and on. If there were improvements to be made, they were against them.

So why should this year be any different? Supporters of CAVE will always be among us. They will always be angry, and they will always be convinced they are right as they marshal their conclusions and then form their facts. Doing it the other way, by marshalling facts before forming conclusions has the decided advantage of leading to intelligent decision making, a concept foreign to Citizens against Virtually Everything.

The current iteration of CAVE has access to social media, and frequently posts on a WhatsApp chat. Unlike the good old days, that leaves a record. What they have written can be read, copied and re-published using their own words. Compounding the recorded recollection problem, this version of CAVE is running a slate of three candidates on a partisan platform – as if partisan politics are not bad enough in Washington. Another candidate has decided to join forces with the slate, although not an official member.

Although at my age I am a stranger to social media, the CAVE chat came to my attention because the slate identifies me as an “insider” whose influence should be ended. That caused me to read much of what they have written. It was an interesting read as it appears we are living in an alternative universe.

This is not the first time I have been incorrectly credited with (or blamed for) the success of village government. For a long time, the local media described me as the father of Key Biscayne. Torn between accepting false credit for what I did not do and flattered that I would be given credit for such a successful undertaking, I was slow to object to the characterization.

Finally, a number of years ago my conscience got the better of me and I wrote an article published in the Islander News entitled “Key Biscayner denies Paternity” – perhaps the headline was more interesting than the article. In it, I explained how the extent of my contribution to the success of the village had been elevated far beyond reality. I was very involved in the incorporation effort and continued my involvement on a pro bono basis for most of the other communities that followed our lead. Here, however, the leadership group in the formative stages was large, highly motivated, and enormously successful. No one person could or should be fairly given credit for its success.

Most importantly, once the community was set free from the bloated bureaucracy of the county I had literally no involvement in any aspect of the development or operation of the village government, confining my participation to a few occasions – very few over the years -- where I appeared at council meetings to express positions I thought worth sharing.

I remain interested in the Bear Cut Bridge (our greatest risk), Crandon Park (one of the county’s greatest failures), traffic on Virginia Key (a potential problem for us), defending people in the community who are unfairly attacked, supporting those who have sacrificed to make the island better and occasionally showing up to make the point that east or west on the island, we are all in this together.

I have also occasionally suggested that we can disagree without being so damned disagreeable although it is decidedly not being disagreeable to remind people what a candidate for office has written .

And I have from time to time volunteered legal services to fight worthy battles such as representing Key Colony to oppose the Sonesta expansion into the ocean (we won), and representing a family with waterfront property against an attempt by DERM to ruin them because a maintenance crew cut down several mangroves (we won that also).

An interested citizen I am. An insider I am not.

As an outsider who has benefitted from the contributions of many I hope our progress continues, that the GO Bond referendum is approved – opposition to the bonds is simply a cause to justify a fight -- and that the three open seats on the Council will be filled from among the six positive voices who are among the ten who seek election. If three among the strong six are elected we will have put another version of CAVE behind us for another two years.

Not forever, however. A new version is certain to appear soon.

Gene Stearns