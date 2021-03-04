I was disheartened to read Ed Meyer’s letter suggesting that the Pleated Gnomon be demolished.

I grew up on the key and, on a recent visit home, had occasion to view the Pleated Gnomon in the Village Green. I was intrigued by the piece and delighted to discover that it is not only a work of art, but also a working sundial. Light from the setting sun transformed the glass embedded within into whimsical polka dots, nicely complemented by laughter from the adjacent playground, and joy abounded.

Respectfully, tastes in art do differ, but my day was brightened by the Pleated Gnomon and I hope it stays right where it is.

We need more art, not less.

Catherine Malinin Dunn