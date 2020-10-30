To Whom It May Concern:

I am pleased to write a recommendation letter for Matt Bramson, who is running for the Key Biscayne Village Council. I’ve known Matt on a personal and business level for around 10 years. I have had the opportunity to observe Matt on how he conducts himself daily with his family, neighbors and business. Matt is one of the few people I know who follows through with his task at hand and learns everything he can about the subject. He takes his positions seriously, has a tremendous amount of integrity, and does not lose his cool.

I believe Matt Bramson is well equipped to be part of the council (and will) put our village’s best interests first. He’s honest and not afraid to go against others to stand up for what he believes is right for our community. He may not take the same stance as everyone during this election, but I know he loves this community.

In summary, I highly recommend Matt Bramson for Village Council. He will bring value and hard work to this important position.

Miranda Stasulli