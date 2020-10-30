Candidate Endorsement

I have worked with Louisa Conway on three different boards for a number of years. I can attest to the fact that, while we may not always agree, she takes the time to do deep dives on issues, gets the facts, and then makes decisions. She serves on the Board of the EmeraldBay, is President of the Key Colony master Association, and has served as Secretary of the Key Biscayne Condo President’s Council (KBCPC).

Louisa has demonstrated that she listens, is fair, and is dedicated to protecting the interests of owners, residents, staff, and taxpayers. She is a fiscal conservative, but also understands the need for action when infrastructure needs are clearly demonstrated and properly vetted. Our Village Council would benefit by having her fresh ideas and perspectives.

She has also demonstrated her ability to work with elected officials when she successfully lobbied at the County and State level to get approval for a much-needed recess period for our school kids. Louisa can get things done. She is not afraid to tackle controversial issues and for sure will not be anybody’s rubber stamp. We need that kind of independent thinking. Let’s get Louisa on the Council.

Tony Camejo