Levine Cava elected Miami-Dade County’s first female mayor

Daniella Levine Cava was elected on Tuesday as Miami-Dade County’s first female mayor and the first Democrat since 2000.

She is also the first non-Hispanic to hold the Miami-Dade County Mayor title, considered the second most powerful job in the state, in 24-years.

She defeated fellow county commissioner Esteban “Steve” Bovo in a runoff election following a top-two primary election for the office in August. Levine Cava won with 54% of votes cast, receiving over 576,000 votes to Bovo’s 46%.

In Key Biscayne, Cava received 3,206 votes (53%) compared to Bovo’s 2793. Bovo had more votes cast for him on election day early voting, but Cava did significantly better in Mail-In voting.

Incumbent Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez, elected in 2011, is term-limited and can’t seek a third consecutive term. Tuesday’s election was officially nonpartisan, although Republican organizations endorsed Bovo, and Democratic organizations endorsed Levine Cava.

Levine Cava’s victory caps a six-year effort by Democrats to use their registration advantages in Miami-Dade to flip nonpartisan county posts, according to the Miami Herald.

Levine Cava led Bovo by a substantial margin after more than 1 million early votes and mail ballots submitted before Election Day were counted, a separation between the candidates that held steady s precincts reported results, according to the Herald.

Both Bovo and Levine Cava served as Miami-Dade County commissioners. Bovo represented District 13, which includes Miami Lakes, Palm Springs North and Hialeah, while Levine Cava was commissioner of District 8 , which includes Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay, Homestead, and unincorporated areas of South Dade including Redland, Falls, Princeton, parts of Naranja, Leisure City and parts of West Kendall.

In the run up to the election, Levine Cava indicated her priorities included addressing climate change, investing in infrastructure, and support of working people during the coronavirus pandemic.

On policing and social justice, Levine Cava said she planned to find ways for communities to build trust in the police. In an interview with WRLN, she said she feels current police training is “state of the art,” “we’ll help to restore” trust in areas where it is lacking.