Lights on, police presence, make for calm Friday night on Village Green

After three weekends of large groups of teens gathering on Village Green, Friday night brought a change in strategy by the Village and a calmer scene at the island’s main green space.

The field lights stayed on well past 10:30 p.m. and a KB-police squad car made the rounds, staying onsite. If s small group started to gather, the police approached them, and using the PA would inform them the park was closed. The strategy proved unobtrusive and effective.

Earlier in the week, KB Police Chief Charles Press told Islander News the Village Green teen issue was “a total community concern.”

When asked about the lights remaining on Village Green, Press said doing that would allow KBPD to see if there were groups gathering there, while also admitting this could upset park neighbors. “For us, it’s a Catch-22. But we are considering all options, including leaving them on at least until (teen) curfew time.”