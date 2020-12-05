Here are the winners of Lions International “Peace Poster” contest

Lions Clubs around the world have been sponsoring a special art contest that allows children everywhere to express their visions of a peaceful planet, thereby inspiring the world through art, their creativity and idealism.

The Key Biscayne Lions Club has sponsored schools to participate in the 2020-2021 contest, is entitled “Peace Through Service.” This year, young people have had the opportunity to express their visions of a peaceful world through the lens of service and brotherhood.

The contest was coordinated by longtime resident and Lions Club member Nora Camejo.

Congratulations to St. Agnes middle school students and Nahila Campos Art Kids for participating in the Lions Peace Art Contest.

St. Agnes Academy

1st Place: Ines De LaPuerta

2nd Place: Mateo Gomez-Peck

3rd Place: Alonso Enciso

Nahila Campos Art Kids

1st Place: Maria Fernanda Bracamontes

2nd Place: Elisa y Daniela Monk

Thanks to the following St. Agnes students because of their effort and artistic talent:

Blanca Ruiz

Maria Ruiz

Sofia Aleman

Valentina Fernandez

Luciana Braun

Miklos Keglevich

Andres Delgado

Guillermo Rochin

Lucca Sampayo

Carlota Tamayo

Ana Luisa Gonzalez Tello

Lucia Ryan

Faith Aldrich

Paulina Aleman

Special thanks to Cristina Escobar and Nahila Campos for sharing their love and passion for art and inspiring their students.