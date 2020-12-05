Here are the winners of Lions International “Peace Poster” contest
Lions Clubs around the world have been sponsoring a special art contest that allows children everywhere to express their visions of a peaceful planet, thereby inspiring the world through art, their creativity and idealism.
The Key Biscayne Lions Club has sponsored schools to participate in the 2020-2021 contest, is entitled “Peace Through Service.” This year, young people have had the opportunity to express their visions of a peaceful world through the lens of service and brotherhood.
The contest was coordinated by longtime resident and Lions Club member Nora Camejo.
Congratulations to St. Agnes middle school students and Nahila Campos Art Kids for participating in the Lions Peace Art Contest.
St. Agnes Academy
- 1st Place: Ines De LaPuerta
- 2nd Place: Mateo Gomez-Peck
- 3rd Place: Alonso Enciso
Nahila Campos Art Kids
- 1st Place: Maria Fernanda Bracamontes
- 2nd Place: Elisa y Daniela Monk
Thanks to the following St. Agnes students because of their effort and artistic talent:
- Blanca Ruiz
- Maria Ruiz
- Sofia Aleman
- Valentina Fernandez
- Luciana Braun
- Miklos Keglevich
- Andres Delgado
- Guillermo Rochin
- Lucca Sampayo
- Carlota Tamayo
- Ana Luisa Gonzalez Tello
- Lucia Ryan
- Faith Aldrich
- Paulina Aleman
Special thanks to Cristina Escobar and Nahila Campos for sharing their love and passion for art and inspiring their students.