It is always such a special time, sharing a book with a young child. Those quiet moments curled up with a book can create memories that last a lifetime. If you are looking for a new summer read with your children, you are in for a treat.

Corina Bethencourt and Isabel Morales are launching their second children’s book, Perseverance, at 5 p.m. July 10 at the Key Biscayne Presbytarian School, 160 Harbour Drive. Friends, family and the community are invited to attend this event. There will be a special reading, book signing, and face painting for the little ones.

“They have previously published a beautiful book called Once Upon a Wish,” said Anne Rothe, director, Key Biscayne Presbytarian School.

Bethencourt and Morales also have a program called “Pixie Dreams” that is designed to support young children in their character development, and understanding emotions. “We have used it at school, and both the children and the teachers really enjoyed it,” Rothe said.

Pixie Dreams has in the past offered kindness story times at the Magic of Learning Preschool and at KB Presbytarian School. If you are interested in hosting a similar event at your school or learn more about their values based curriculum program, please contact: Corina Bethencourt at 305-335-1832 or visit their website www.pixiedreams.inc or on Instagram @pixiedreams.inc.