Climate change and disease threaten the planet’s oceans, causing a sizable loss of the Keystone coral species. In an effort to counteract this, the UM Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science have out-planted staghorn corals as a part of a decade-long restoration effort. This program has resulted in over 20,000 nursery grown corals planted onto degraded reefs in Miami Dade county off the coast of Key Biscayne.

Along with new techniques to attach the coral fragments there is a project called Rescue a Reef, led by Dr. Diego Lirman, associate professor in marine biology and ecology at RSMAS, is attempting to capture gametes from the first successful reproduction of these reintroduced corals.

“This is extremely rewarding for us since this is from coral we have been growing in our nurseries,” Lirman said. This program began in 2020. Last August 6-7 they were able for the first time to film the spawning of these nursery grown corals.

To record this pioneering event, UM and Canon invited Key Biscayne’s own Peter Zuccarini to film it. Zuccarini is one of the most influential cinematographers of the underwater world, with more than 100 films and works to his credit, including Pirates of the Caribbean, Life of Pi and Avatar.

Two sites where the coral has been reintroduced are on Rainbow Reef, located about three miles offshore from Key Biscayne. Funding for the projects comes from a wide variety of agencies, such as Miami-Dade County, the NFL, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, SECORE International, ProScience, Florida Aquarium and Nova Southeastern University, for the Southeast Florida Coral Reef Restoration Hub.

Canon USA Inc. is another key contributor. “We are incredibly proud to continue working with the University of Miami RSMAS in its coral restoration and ocean conservation pursuits,” said Shinichi Yoshida, Canon USA’s executive vice president and general manager.

Coral filming presented challenges

Because of his expertise, Zuccarini was invited to film gametes from the first spawning of newly re-introduced corals. This phenomenon is rare since the coral only spawn up to six nights after a full moon, and only during a few months of the year. The juxtaposition of moon and time of year leaves the ocean almost pitch black where the coral live, at the depth of around 30 feet.

“Coral spawning is a very rare phenomenon to witness, so it’s great that we were able to capture this scientific breakthrough to share with our local community and people around the world,” said Zuccarini, who grew up diving the waters off Key Biscayne.

The need to maintain almost complete darkness during the filming of spawning created a challenge for most cameras. To help capture the images, Canon provided an innovative new camera, the ME20F-SH, which has a CMOS sensor capable of an incredible low-light setting of 4 million. Their prosumer-level DSLR camera is only capable in low-light with ISO levels in the range of 100,000.

“Canon is thrilled that the ME20 camera supported Pete during this sustainability and preservation initiative,” said Elizabeth Pratt, Canon’s marketing director.

Zuccarini was equally thrilled: “It was great to record scientists diving and collecting coral gametes in almost total darkness without disturbing the coral with additional light.”

Recalling an island childhood

Reflecting on his life growing up in Key Biscayne, Zuccarina said the village “was nothing like it is today, as far as property values and population. It was for more natural and undeveloped.”

In the 1960s, he said, Coral Gables was more popular real estate, but his mother thought Key Biscayne was more desirable due to the immediate beach access, so the family moved there in 1967, when he was only one.

The beach became the playground for Zuccarini and his brother, providing them their first exposure to the area’s natural bounty. “My brother Paul and I would walk along the seawall on the bayside and see so many lobsters and huge schools of grouper. The water was so clean and clear. One of my earliest beach memories is when we would take the sargassum seaweed and shake it into a bucket to see what creatures would fall out.”

“Looking back on it,” he continued, “I think I was beginning to realize then that instead of spearing fish or catching them with a hook, it was better to capture them on film.”

When he was 10, Zuccarini mowed lawns and earned enough money to buy his first underwater camera, a PentaxK1000 in an Ikelite housing. “Some of my very first underwater photographs were of the worm rock reefs on Key Biscayne, where we would see mangrove snappers and redfish.”

Soon, Zuccarini started reading every book he could find to learn about camera technology and lenses, which led to an interest in film photography.

“We had my dad's Super 8mm movie camera and my brother and I would make movies with it,” he said. “I remember once we saw my dad using a pressure washer and we took it and used it to simulate the effects of a hurricane…”

Later, they got the bright idea to put a movie camera in a 20-gallon fish tank and submerge it halfway into the water to film underwater life in the shallows.

After graduating from Coral Gables Senior High, Zuccarini went to Brown University, where he eventually took a photography class that he loved. “I enjoyed it so much I changed my major and started studying film. School went from me having to work at it to being fun,” he continued. “I found my passion with filming.”

One of his first jobs while at Brown was a fascinating assignment from his film professor, Leslie Thornton. “We went to Morocco and I was the director of photography for a documentary on Isabelle Eberhardt.” Eberhardt was an explorer and early feminist, who had in 1897 disguised herself as a man to travel with the Bedouins.

When he was home for summer vacation in 1986, he got hired as a camera intern in a movie called Midnight Crossing in Miami. His next film job was as a camera assistant in the James Bond film License to Kill in Key West.

No shortage of film work

Zuccarini is currently involved in several major film projects. Work on the series of sequels to Avatar restarted last October after several months of COVID-19-related shutdown. The first of four planned sequels is currently scheduled for December 2022 release.

Asked if his underwater photography had any influence on creatures seen in Avatar, he said, “That's funny you should ask because Jim Cameron was just saying to me that he was concerned we had used up some of the best sea creatures in the rain forest scenes in the first Avatar. I told him not to worry, we have a lot more great water experiences for the new one, which has an underwater world in it.”

Another project Zuccarini is working on is a science-fiction series for Apple TV called Foundation, being filmed in Malta and based on an Isaac Asimov story about a watery planet.

When not traveling the globe filming movies, Zuccarini is at home on Key Biscayne with his wife, Camila Holguin, 15-year-old twin boys, Finn and Kai, and 10-year-old son Teo.

Asked if his boys were underwater enthusiasts like their dad, he said, “The twins are kind of afraid of going in the ocean with the supposedly dangerous sharks. Finn is more interested in flying drones over it, and Kai would prefer to read about it. But Teo is the most enthusiastic. I’ve taken him free diving on my back with tiger sharks and hammerheads and he loves it.”

Reflecting further on this obvious fascination with nature and ecology, Zuccarini said he always aims to call attention to something environmental in his work.

“I sneak inspirational wildlife images into a film showing unusual or rare animals,” he said. “And at least once or twice a year I try to do a documentary type film like this reef project, to try and be a voice for the animals.”

To see a video of the coral spawning filmed by Zuccarini, and for more information about the reef restoration project, click here