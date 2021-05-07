Local black belt students provide service to the island

The annual Black Beet Test is happening at RDCA MMA this month and the group of candidates has stepped up their game, going the extra mile to achieve their Black Belt and setting an example for everyone by giving back to the community and those in need.

The group has completed three beach clean ups with Fill a Bag Key Biscayne -- walking from the Beach Club to the Lighthouse and back, filling 10l buckets of trash each time.

Their second project was successfully collecting hygiene products and non-perishable foods to be delivered in South Miami to families in need due to Covid-19. Lastly, they made handwritten Easter cards and delivered them to the elderly at Ponce Plaza Nursing Home in Miami.

Knowing how to defend yourself is to be expected for someone receiving an RDCA Black Belt. However, attributes such as compassion, empathy and standing up for those who may be incapable of doing it for themselves are their real strengths.

Making students strong from the inside out has always been RDCA takes pride in and this group is no exception.

For more information on RDCA MMA Academy call (305) 365-0120 or click here.