“It feeds my soul,” says Michele Estevez in explaining her efforts to feed 12 families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

She should add stamina to the required skills. She and a team of local volunteers, began this initiative to serve the families back in March, when the economy shut down. Over the course of 30-plus weeks, the number of cases grew rapidly in Miami-Dade County -- with no end in sight.

“We saw a need to help these families,” said Angela Rizzi, who launched the effort with Estevez. They saw there were families suffering because of jobs lost at area hotels and restaurants. The families all reside in North Miami Beach. Most have kids.

“When you hear them talk about cutting back on food so they can pay the rent and avoid becoming homeless, it moves you into action,” said Rizzi.

At the beginning, there were 24 families in the program.

“We were delivering cooked meals,” recalls Estevez. “They could not even cook for themselves. We would cook the food here, with the help of (KB Presbyterian School) chef, Frank Vasquez, and deliver them.” Estevez added that KBPS Director Anne Rothe and her staff have been very supportive.

The original effort of cooking meals has morphed into weekly delivery of “balanced meal” boxes for each family -- enough to feed them for a week. The cost is between $200-300 a week per family, depending on “what deals we find,” says Estevez.

Estevez and Rizzi fund the program through volunteer donations. If they come up short, the two women supply the necessary funds themselves. During a recent visit, Estevez pointed to food products already on shelves used to stock purchases and donations.

It is often necessary to find creative ways to stretch what they get. For example, they collect empty bottles of water and soda, rinse them and pour laundry detergent in each so every family’s need is met. They collect all week long, gathering on Wednesdays to prep the boxes, which are distributed on Thursday.

The 12 families meet them at a predetermined spot to pick up their boxes

Rizzi gets emotional recalling a 3-year old named Zoe, who waits for them every Thursday to receive a package of Oreo cookies donated from Crossbridge Church. Zoe sends “Thank you” video messages every week.

When Rizzi once asked Zoe’s mom why she was, she said the Thursday package ensured Zoe would receive a full bottle of pure “lechi” (milk). The rest of the week, the milk is blended with water to extend the supply.

“The amazing thing,” says Estevez, is the families are conscientious about the help they receive. “They do not take advantage of the situation.” When they get rehired into jobs, they tell Estevez and Rizzi -- to be sure others who need the help are supported.

With the holidays approaching, Estevez and Rizzi are planning a Thanksgiving food drive. “We want to have a major food drive effort on the island to make sure our families can enjoy the holidays.”

There will be a fundraising event on Saturday, Nov. 22, said Estevez, adding: “We want to have a socially distanced event, here at Crossbridge, where families can gather safely and listen to live music.

Look for details of the Thanksgiving Food Drive in next week’s Islander News.

If you would like to help by donating groceries for the weekly food distribution, call Michele Estevez at (305) 733-7906.