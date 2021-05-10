Eighteen-year-old Peri Zambrano, daughter of Amy and Dr. Jaime Zambrano, this week received the Palmer Trinity School Community Service award. Additionally, she learned she won the national “President's Volunteer Service Award” for her nearly 300 hours of documented community service.

“I am proud when my kids receive academic and athletic awards, but receiving awards for community service are the most important in my book,” said Amy Zambrano.

Pero has been a dedicated volunteer to countless organizations, including the lead volunteer at “Good Hope Equestrian,” where she assisted with equine therapy for disabled kids, tutoring kids at Overtown’s “Touching Miami with Love,” providing food boxes to the underserved in Homestead through “Bridge to Hope,” providing medical services to the poor in the Domincan Republic, and teaching kids living in poverty in Costa Rica.

She will wear the medal at her upcoming high school graduation ceremony.