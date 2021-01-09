Richard Friedberg, 80, a well-known leading actor and director at the Calusa Playhouse of Key Biscayne, has died.

“He had a leading role in virtually every show from 1985-1990,” said Edward Meyer, a fellow actor from the playhouse. “One of his most memorable roles was Daddy Warbucks in ‘Annie.’ He was the best, and brought out the best in all of us.”

Friedberg was born in Cleveland Ohio in 1940. He lived most of his early life and Chauncey Ohio, graduating from Ohio University with a major in Russian language studies. In college, he was a member of the ROTC. After college, he saw military service as a captain in the US Army in Korea and Vietnam, from 1962 and 1968,sl. Friedberg was awarded the Bronze Star for Meritorious Achievement.

Following his military service, he entered the insurance business, and he was Vice President of Underwriting for Granada Insurance Company of Coral Gables until his retirement in 2002.

In the intervening years, he and his wife, Carol-Ann Rudy-Friedberg, spent many happy hours as members of the Key Biscayne Music and Drama Club. They were married on stage in 1994 at the Calusa Playhouse as the last act of the last performance of Love, Sex, and the IRS, in which all the audience were invited guests who dressed as their favorite characters.

Carol-Ann Rudy-Friedberg is a published author and artist, well known locally for the ink drawing of the Calusa Playhouse of Key Biscayne.

Friedberg passed peacefully on December 26 at home, with his wife by his side. He will be interred in the National Military Cemetery in Beaufort, SC with full military honors. He is survived by his children and grandchildren from his first marriage to Carolyn Ruth Friedberg: daughter Lisa Loriane Friedberg; son Glen Michael Friedberg and his wife Ceisa;, son Todd Robert Friedberg and wife Kathryn Ann; son Kirk Daniel Friedberg and wife Carrie Suzanne. His grandchildren are Irene Michele, Michael Glen, Katharine Elizabeth, and Jayden Isaac. Also surviving him are his stepson James George Hands and step grandchild Catherine Sophie Hands

“He had been increasingly frail for a long time, but up till the end still managed a funny one-liner in his speech,” shared his wife, Carol-Ann. “I sure do miss that wonderful guy.”