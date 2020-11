Key Biscayne Village Councilman Ed London was elected Vice Mayor for 2020-2021 at the council’s. London has was elected to a four-year terms as councilman in 2018.

A new vice mayor is selected by the council every year. Brett Moss, top vote-getter in the Nov. 3 election, just completed his term as vice mayor.

Asked about the honor, London was nonplussed. In typical Ed London form, he said, “They nominated me and didn't nominate anybody else.”

The council vote for him was unanimous.