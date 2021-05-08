Want to help keep our area beaches clean?

In addition to groups on the island, like FillABag, which regularly organize beach cleanups, the Miami-Dade County Park’s service is looking for volunteers to help combat the rising issue of coastal pollution.

Volunteers are crucial to the success of these cleanup initiatives, and will earn community service hours as a reward for their effort.

These cleanups are happening at popular Miami-Dade coastal park, beach, and marina locations throughout the months of May, June, and July 2021. To participate, volunteers must first create a volunteer account online at Miami-Dade Parks’ Park Link. Here are the next steps:

On the Park Link, select the category “Volunteer Opportunities.” Then press the sub-category: “Park Service Day Volunteers.” Here, you will be able to view all of the available volunteer opportunities taking place in the upcoming months

Scheduled sites and days for Miami-Dade Parks’ Coastal Cleanups:

•Haulover Beach Park

First Saturday of the month, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

•Black Point Marina

First Saturday of the month, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

•Homestead Bayfront Park

First Saturday of the month, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

•Greynolds Park

Second Saturday of the month, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

•Pelican Harbor Marina

Third Saturday of the month, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

•Rickenbacker Causeway

Third Saturday of the month from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

•Crandon Beach Park

Fourth Sunday of the month, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

•Matheson Hammock Park

Fourth Saturday of the month, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

•Venetian Causeway

Fourth Saturday of the month, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

•Deering Point (southern point of Deering Estate)

Ongoing cleanup opportunities

All COVID-19 guidelines will be observed, including mask wearing and social distancing

For more information on this event, and many more, click here, or call the Miami-Dade Parks’ Community & Volunteer Engagement Unit at 786-755-7939.