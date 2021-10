On Wednesday, a low-pressure system that formed NE northeast of the Turks and Caicos, is expected to accelerate eastward on Thursday, and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says any development of the system is unlikely.

The system has triggered heavy rain in the area, from Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas.

The NHC says strong upper-level winds should prevent significant development of this system into the weekend.

