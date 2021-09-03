Luxury tower has sunk at least 18 inches while tilting 14 inches since it opened in 2009

A development that in less than five weeks after going in the market sold $100 million worth of condos - with units ranging from $1.6 million to $10 million - has been shrinking and tilting – up to 14 inches - since it first opened in 2009.

The Millennium Tower in San Francisco cost $350 million and the developers launched a $100 million engineering plan to fix the building's corrupted foundation. So far, it's not working.

The luxury 58-story skyscraper has sunk 17 inches and tilted another 14 inches to the northwest.

The website Business Insider reported that Millennium Tower spokesman Doug Elmets said,

"There has been no material harm to the building, and it remains fully safe.”

