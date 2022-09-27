Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres announced today that all schools, including Region and District offices, will be closed Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Including Key Biscayne K-8 Center and MAST Academy, all schools have been confirmed to close for the two-day period as weather officials are expecting strong winds and precipitation to be pervasive in the Miami-Dade County area.

Hurricane Ian has already begun to affect the region, knocking down trees and causing severe flooding in many communities, including Key Biscayne. Families are urged to stay inside while they can, and take necessary steps to make sure they are prepared for the incoming weather conditions all of this week.

“M-DCPS does not operate school buses during sustained tropical storm force winds and in order to safeguard students, many of whom walk to school or take other forms of transportation, may be impacted by standing water, possible drowned lines or debris, the closure is warranted.”

At this time, no decision has been made about the status of the Friday, September 30, school and work day. Classes are currently set to go on as usual, but we will continue to give updates on the matter as officials present more information.

To watch the full press conference, click here.