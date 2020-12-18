Mackle family plans intimate celebration for Ginny’s 100th

Virginia (Ginny) Mackle, matriarch of the Mackle family who developed Key Biscayne in the early 1950’s and owned the Key Biscayne Hotel and Villas for 26 years, turns 100 on December 18.

“The secret to a long life is staying active and playing bridge,” said Ginny, who until recently enjoyed zipping around the island in a convertible with her small dog, Melissa. This philosophy saw her riding a jet ski at age 90.

“We want to honor my mother on this special occasion, but it’s somewhat difficult with the pandemic,” said her son, Frank E. Mackle III. “We are planning a small outdoor event for family members.”

This could result in a group of 40 well-wishers as Ginny has two children, eight grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

“Ginny shared her late husband Frank E. Mackle Jr.’s vision of helping families have an affordable, safe and happy place to raise their children,” said grandson, Jimmy Stringer. “She stood by his side as he developed multiple family oriented communities around Florida including: Key Biscayne, Marco Island, Port Charlotte, Deltona Lakes, and Tampa Palms.”

Ginny had a passion for entertaining and socializing. Said granddaughter Carrie Stringer, “Whether it was holidays with family, parties with friends, entertaining dignitaries, or fundraising galas she never missed a beat. Some of my fondest memories are playing hide-and-seek with her on the golf course at the Key Biscayne Hotel and our walks on the beach. Ginny helped heal the heartbreaking loss of my beloved mother, Nancy, in 2005.”

Some of Ginny’s other activities include the Auxiliary for St. Vincent Hall, Board of Bethany Home for Dependent Girls, and the Miami Heart Institute Auxiliary.

A remarkable and lively centenarian she continues to fundraise for University of Notre Dame, providing scholarships for deserving students.

Though mostly homebound these days, Ginny credits her inner strength “to the emotional support of friends and family and my strong Catholic faith.”

“I have dined with presidents and prominent figures but what has given me the most pleasure is walking on the beach to the lighthouse with my grandchildren.”