The death of an unidentified man, who dined at a popular South Florida seafood restaurant, has been traced to the bacteria vibrio vulnificus, which is typically found in raw or undercooked seafood, like oysters.

In late July, the man dined at the Rustic Inn Restaurant on a day they served as many as 100 dozen oysters, and he was the only person who became sick.

“Over the course of 60 years, we have served a couple billion oysters and we never had anyone get sick like this guy did,” Gary Oreal, who manages the Rustic Inn Crabhouse in Fort Lauderdale, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Oreal’s father founded the restaurant in 1955. He told the Sun Sentinel that the Florida Department of Health inspectors visited the restaurant for an inspection of their oyster inventory the day after the man became ill and was hospitalized.

“We passed with flying colors, and we were allowed to continue to sell oysters,” Oreal told the newspaper.

So far in 2022, there have been 26 cases of people in Florida infected with the bacterium Vibrio vulnificus, and six deaths, according to the Florida Department of Health website.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that about 80,000 people get vibriosis—and 100 people die from it—in the United States every year and most of these cases happen May to October when water temperatures are warmer.

For the complete Sun Sentinel report, click here.