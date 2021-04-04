Versión en español

Friday, a 36-year-old man was bitten by a shark while swimming alongside his boat in the waters off Key Biscayne, very close to No Name Harbor.

According to a report from the WSVN-Channel 7 station, a rescue patrol from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, along with personnel from the City of Miami Fire Department, had to reach the victim's boat, sailing near No Name Harbor.

Key Biscayne resident Manny Rionda, founder of FillaBag, told WSVN “We saw a fire rescue boat flying.”

Once attended to, the man was taken to the No Name Harbor boardwalk, right next to the popular Boater’s Grill restaurant, where Key Biscayne Fire Department personnel arrived to transport the man to Mercy Hospital. At last report, he was in stable condition.

Firefighters said he was being treated for a 1-inch puncture to his lower leg.

