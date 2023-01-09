Man sentenced to 20 years in prison in fentanyl death of teenager

Last week, 23-year-old Nathaniel David Corser was sentenced to 20 years in prison for selling a teenager what was thought to be prescription oxycodone pills, but they contained fentanyl.

Corser’s action resulted in the death of Kaeden Norlander, 19, of Colorado Springs, the Denver Gazette reported. His sentence is the longest sentence in Colorado for distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

Norlander thought he was buying and taking a Percocet pill, his mother, Laurie Norlander told a group of reporters, according to the Denver Gazette article.

Local families like the Dodds, have been affected by this tragedy as well, mostly caused by a drug that has taken more young lives than COVID-19, car accidents, cancer, and suicide, the New York Times reported.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid invented by Paul Janssen from Belgium in 1959 to relieve extreme pain. The chemical interacts with our body's receptors causing a release of endorphins. This creates a feeling of euphoria and is highly addictive. Since 1968 the US has allowed its use for the medical field in treating acute pain.

In 2021, there were over 300 million pills seized in the US.

