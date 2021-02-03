Manager selection process going well, council members say

While the pace seems slow to some, Key Biscayne Village Council members feel confident that the process to select a new Village Manager is proceeding appropriately and will result in a decision that will set the tone for the village for years.

The five finalists, who were chosen from a field of 52, are undergoing private testing and evaluation by an independent consulting group in preparation for the critical decision to be made over the next month.

“I think the process thus far has been effective,” said council member Frank Caplan. “We assumed a burden in culling a very strong field down to five. The effectiveness of that effort depended on how thoughtfully council members assessed the candidates.”

Caplan said council members emphasized different things during the search, but “working completely separately, we coalesced similarly.” He noted that several candidates who did not make the cut “demonstrated interesting and maybe even compelling strengths.”

Now, going-forward, Caplan urged the council to continue the process “with the seriousness of purpose and critical thinking that got us to where we are now.”

Vice Mayor Ed London agreed that the search has yielded five excellent candidates. He also praised qualities and ideas gleaned from the others who didn’t make the cut. The relatively slow selection process, however, is “disgraceful,” he said.

London had earlier called for the council to review a smaller pool of candidates rather than hire a national search firm. He held to his contention that the top five candidates be ranked, with only the top candidate undergoing the assessments to save the expense. Other council members felt differently.

Mayor Mike Davey said he was pleased with the process so far: “All seven of us know what we’re looking for. We had an incredible array to choose from. It was very difficult to get down to five. I think they are all imminently qualified.”

“We’ve always known what we’ve wanted,” he added. “Certain candidates are what we’re looking for. Now we’re weighing what these people have done and what they can bring to us.”

Davey said the 52 candidates offered some innovative ideas to the table. “I think it’s always helpful for us to go outside the box and hear different ways of doing things so that we’re not locked into one mind set,’’ he said.

Joe Rasco, who was on the first Village of Key Biscayne council and served two terms as mayor, said that “as a longtime resident, and someone who cares deeply about our village, I hope the council finds the right fit for our community.”