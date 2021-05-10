Every day is an adventure for Officer Gordon Spitler of Key Biscayne’s Marine Patrol. A retired police officer of 25 years, the experienced boat captain found an opportunity in Key Biscayne to pair his law enforcement experience with his love of water.

“I’ve been on the water all my life. It just comes natural to me. I’ve been very blessed in my life and career,” says Spitler, who is licensed to captain boats up to 100 tons. “Driving over the Key Biscayne causeway you can’t help but feel how lucky you are in life to be here.”

Based out of Miami Seaquarium, Spitler spends his days keeping the waters of the Key Biscayne safe. The most important thing for boaters out on local waters is to remain diligent of the weather, he says, because they might not have the vessel for certain conditions.

It is also imperative that boaters take a US Coast Guard Auxiliary course and get a boaters ID card. At age 14 you can drive a boat or a jet ski, but you have to have a boaters ID card.

As a marine patrol officer, Spitler has seen his fair share of boating accidents and drownings. He educates boaters about safety and hands out $90 citations for careless driving. One of his favorite responsibilities, however, is to protect manatees in manatee speed zones or in waters 1,000 feet out in Biscayne Bay.

Patrolling the canals of Key Biscayne, he is friendly and known in the community for his jovial personality. His knowledge of the Key Biscayne community is rock solid. He knows where he is from any location on the water and can point out the house from “Scarface,” show you which property was owned by Rolling Stone Magazine for photo shoots, and direct you to President Nixon’s former home.

Originally from Fort Wayne, Indiana, Spitler moved to South Florida after leaving the Marine Corp and attending Indiana University. A true family man, Spitler has three kids and has been married 27 years.

“No marriage is 50/50. Somedays you might have a terrible week and I have to pick up the slack. Goes both ways,” he explains. “My wife is my best friend. That’s what makes the difference. You significant other has to be your go to person.”

Spitler lives life on and off the water with a sense of service to the community. “The (job’s) highlight is the gratification when I have helped someone, and they have come back and told me later. If I have warned them, or have written them a ticket, and then they have thanked me for educating them,” he says.

With a full head of glistening white hair and a jolly disposition, Spitler gets to play Santa Claus for the Chief Press Foundation twice a year among his most enjoyable experiences. Press created the charitable fund at the Key Biscayne Community Foundation in 2004 to raise money for the purchase of hundreds of toys for Liberty City children and hundreds of turkeys for the Liberty City seniors during the Christmas season.