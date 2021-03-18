Marine Stadium renovation and Virginia Key ramp project raising safety concerns in the area

The Virginia Key Alliance has issued a warning about dangerous conditions on the Rickenbacker Causeway due to traffic being generated by the Marine Stadium renovations and trucks and boats crowding the boat ramp which is undergoing renovations.

Dr. Leah Kinnaird, co-founder of the alliance, noted that these issues were addressed at the Feb. 23 meeting of the alliance and brought to the attention of the City of Miami, which has received a $1.25 million grant for renovation of a boat ramp and trailer parking area on Virginia Key.

“If you row, paddle, or swim in the Basin or if you cycle or run on the Rickenbacker, you can be at risk because of the boat ramp and parking for trucks and trailers that is currently being permitted,” Kinnaird wrote in a note to members this week.

Kinnaird noted that at peak times there could be 70-90 trucks and trailers lined up on the Rickenbacker ready to enter the Marine Stadium area. At the same time, boats are lined up to be launched while regular users of the Basin also enter to park.

Miami has agreed to match the $1.25 million it was awarded from the Florida Inland Navigation District (FIND) board for the project. Even as the city moves forward on the project, concerns about the size, location and design of the project were raised by the Virginia Key Alliance and individual members.

“The plans are a serious divergence from what was proposed a couple of years ago and are a threat to the safety of the paddling community as well as cyclists, runners, and traffic on the Rickenbacker,” Kinnaird said.

For more information on the Miami Marine Stadium and restoration efforts, visit Friends of Miami Marine Stadium online. Click here.