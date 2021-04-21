Dear Justo,

The pandemic has changed many things for many people. In our case, we did “take out” but we had not had dinner at a restaurant since March 2020. Now, both fully vaccinated, Santiago and I decided to venture and celebrate life.

We chose a new Italian restaurant in our Island Paradise. The reservation was to dine outside. It was disheartening to see the owner of the restaurant bringing dishes to clients with his mask below his mouth. Our waiter came to take our order with his mask below his nose. When I asked him to wear it correctly, his answer was “I'm vaccinated.”

Honestly, I don't care about your vaccine status. We’re still in the middle of a pandemic (as of April 18, 563,980 Americans have died) and I don't want you breathing in my food, my bread or my glass.

What is wrong with our country and world that it takes more than a year for people to learn how to wear their masks properly and not as a “chin guard”?

Call me exaggerated, but my question is: Is it so difficult to show care and respect for others?

Lana Montalban

The CDC offers tips on the best way to wear a mask to protect you, your family and those around you. Click here.