After reviewing 24,000 public high schools in the nation, the U.S. News & World Report announced its list of the 2021 Best High Schools of America.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (MDCPS) led Florida again with 92 traditional and magnet schools on the list.

This includes the School for Advanced Studies (SAS), which is the number one school in Florida, and the fifth top school in the nation.

Four M-DCPS schools were recognized as among the best 100 schools in the nation:

#5 School for Advanced Studies (All five campuses)

#65 Design & Architecture Senior High School (DASH)

#72 iPreparatory Academy (iPrep)

#87 Jose Marti MAST 6-12 Academy

Nine M-DCPS schools ranked among Florida’s top 20:

#1 School for Advanced Studies (All five campuses)

#5 Design & Architecture Senior High School (DASH)

#6 iPreparatory Academy (iPrep)

#9 Jose Marti MAST 6-12 Academy

#11 Young Women’s Preparatory Academy

#13 Marine Academy of Science and Technology (MAST@FIU)

#14 International Studies Preparatory Academy

#17 Terra Environmental Research Institute

#20 Maritime & Science Technology Academy (MAST)

MAST is ranked 20th within Florida. It is ranked #223 in National Rankings. Additionally, it received an Overall score: 98.75/100, and an 80.1/100 on the College Readiness Index.

For the complete list and US World News Report, click here.