Key Biscayne student gets Rotary award for extraordinary efforts to fight climate change.

Almost everyone can remember doing a middle school science fair project, or helping their child with one. Few, however, have had the impact that Holly Thorpe has had with her project: She got the Miami Dade school district to transition to an all-electric fleet of school buses.

Because of this feat -- and the fact Holly exemplifies the “highest ideal” in Rotary International, which is “Service Above Self” -- the Key Biscayne Rotary has recognised Holly for her outstanding contribution to the community.

Rotarian Stephen Baker recently awarded Holly the Paul Harris Fellowship, named after the founder of the Rotary, and is one of the highest honors the Rotary can bestow upon a person.

“I was a science geek when I was a kid,” Baker said. “When I saw the article (in the Miami Herald) about Holly’s Science Fair entry that led her to change Miami-Dade bus purchases, I was amazed at her temerity and her focused intent.”

Holly is an 8th grade student at MAST Academy in Key Biscayne. She made a science project to show the dangers of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) emissions surrounding school buses, and its effect on climate change.

As happens so often in science experiments, the result can be unexpected. Holly’s hypothesis was that the CO2 levels would be significant outside the buses at the bus loop. They were, at 1,000 ppm (particles per million). But surprisingly, it was the levels inside the buses that were even worse.

With up to 5,000 ppm of CO2 showing up inside the buses, it was clear that Holly had found a serious problem. Acceptable levels are around 450 ppm. Levels at 5,000 ppm of CO2 can cause asthma, nausea, headaches and dizziness for students and the bus driver.

“So, although my hypothesis was not correct, it proved that we have two very important reasons why green should be the new yellow,” said Holly.

As a result of her findings, and her efforts to share them, Holly persuaded the Miami/Dade school district to begin transitioning to all electric school buses. They will be seeking financing from the Volkswagen Settlement Fund.

Holly’s findings showed that not only are students being harmed by exposure to CO2 from buses, the climate is affected as well.

Transportation is the second highest source of CO2 pollution on the planet. Burning fossil fuels disturbs the balance of the greenhouse effect in the atmosphere. If out of balance, the planet can overheat. Scientists warn we are approaching the tipping point.

Holly’s work has received international attention, too, via a BBC News report detailing the far-reaching success of her project in Miami. Imagine the results if she takes this to an international level.

“I love to help the environment. I love to do as much as I can to help,” Holly said on the BBC News report.

