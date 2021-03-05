A frequent contributor to your publication, Billy Kaynor, recently wrote a letter to the editor disparaging the message issued by the principal of MAST Academy, Dr. Derek McKoy, with regards to the outbreak of 12 COVID-19 cases at our school. Not only do I find the piece to be riddled with factual inaccuracies and false claims, but the very basis of what is insinuated amounts to a profound misunderstanding of what is truly at stake.

Within the second sentence of Kaynor’s article, he states that the principal “called a press conference.” The principal did no such thing. He issued a Connect-ED phone call, a routine procedure used to address the families of the student body. Nowhere in that message was Key Biscayne ever mentioned. “TV news” was never involved; as I’m sure you know, principals are not allowed to speak directly to the press. This message was directed to every single student who attends MAST, including non-key residents.

The fact remains that our school has one of the highest numbers of COVID cases in the county, and thus a message of this kind is more than necessary in the interest of public health.

With regards to the allegations of discrimination on the basis of wealth, in my experience, any grievances that a teacher has with a student are solely based on the student’s behavior and performance in their class. I can personally attest to this. Furthermore, the economic status of students or parents was never touched on in McKoy’s message.

How dare you inject wealth into a discussion about student behavior in the interest of public health?

Florida is potentially facing an additional 20,000 people dying before summer vacation starts in June. The implications of the deaths of thousands of grandparents, mothers, frontline workers, and at-risk individuals should be easily within the grasp of any MAST student, as it should be for Kaynor, as well.

People are dying. Our school is a hotbed for a disease that is killing millions around the globe, and students are not acting appropriately as citizens of their community and in accordance with each of the nine core values enumerated in the MAST student code of conduct.

Kaynor’s argument amounts to an intentional misrepresentation and an attempt to avoid responsibility for the actions of students in the face of the worst public health crisis in the last century. With all due respect to Kaynor, he has no grounds to make his claims. This is an issue about the behavior of students outside of school, in the greater interest of every resident of Key Biscayne. Kaynor’s letter does nothing but foster the hostile atmosphere that he complains of.

Warmest regards,

Theo Miller / MAST Academy. 11th grade