This past Monday, Feb. 1 was the first day students were back on the MAST campus following a stern message from school Principal Dr. Derick R. McKoy, Sr., that “there is a sense of emergency here” after 12 students tested positive for the coronavirus, causing “over 200 students and 25 teachers” to be quarantined.

At the school, the hallways were virtually empty. And according to 11th grader Victoria “Vicki” Besprosvan, the situation is “a mess.”

“I’m here, but taking classes via Zoom in the library. It appears we are short on teachers,” Vicki said during a lunch break.

In his message, McKoy’s noted that a school investigation revealed that students were having parties (“get togethers”) and sleepovers without wearing masks. “I can not control what goes on outside of our school walls, but when the impact sends home 25 of our teachers, this is unacceptable behavior,” McKoy said in his recorded message.

The outbreak has frustrated teachers. One teacher, who requested anonymity, told the Islander News via email, “It's heartbreaking for us to work so hard and have people victim-blame us for circumstances that are out of our control.”

Even though the media attention is bad for MAST, the teacher added, people need to be aware how out-of-hand it’s getting: “We do not blame administration. We don’t hold it against the journalists who are reporting, either… We are bummed that people are not understanding the sources of the issues, or even the nature of the issues. We deserve more support than we’re getting.”

Karla Hernandez-Mats, president of United Teachers of Dade, blames the rise in COVID-19 cases at MAST on community negligence. “The virus is not being propagated within our schools, but rather being brought in from outside and putting everyone at risk. The message of personal and community responsibility does not seem to be resonating with our citizens,” Hernandez-Mats told WPLG- Local 10 News.

Jonathan Mendez, a MAST 11th grader, was quarantined due to close contact with a student who tested positive. “It’s honestly pretty frustrating cause I love going to school physically,” Mendez told Islander News, adding that he is supportive of the school. “I know the administration is working as hard as they can.” Mendez is due to go back to school Thursday, Feb 4.

Elizabeth Besprosvan was another student quarantined due to close contact. “I’m disappointed and annoyed with the kids that behaved so irresponsibly... They made the choice to go to school even though they were positive.”

A member of the yearbook staff, Elizabeth said being quarantined forced her and other staffers to “miss something that is so important to me.” Yearbook pictures were scheduled for this week.

Kids on both boys and girl’s soccer teams tested positive, and as a result, the Miami Dade Public School system announced that the teams will be excluded from the Florida High School Athletic Association upcoming tournaments.

McKoy’s message asked students – and parents – to “Be responsible for each other,” McKoy told students in his message, adding that parents should have discussions with their students on how to be more responsible.