May 15 is the deadline for Floridians to sign up for Affordable Care Act health insurance

If you do not have health insurance, you now have access to health coverage through the federal HealthCare.gov platform.

Key Biscayne residents and Americans across the country can sign up for the Affordable Care Act’s health coverage through a special enrollment period that will continue through May 15.

According to the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), around 8.3 million people have already enrolled in marketplace coverage through HealthCare.gov during the 2021 Open Enrollment Period.

To find health insurance options and enroll, click here.