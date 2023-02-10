Two days after delivering a spirited State of the Union address in Washington, D.C., President Joe Biden appeared in Florida on Thursday before an intimate crowd at the University of Tampa.

The President pledged to protect Social Security and Medicare and push for Medicaid expansion for vulnerable families.

The president also drew a contrast with U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a Republican from Florida and the architect of a plan that would sunset all federal legislation – including Social Security and Medicare every five years and requiring Congress to approve those programs again.

The message wasn’t subtle.

The White House placed a copy of Scott’s proposal on every seat in Fletcher Lounge, the room inside the University of Tampa where Biden delivered his 24-minute low-key address.

“Maybe he’s changed his mind,” Biden said after he held up the brochure. “Maybe he’s seen the Lord.”

But Biden wasn’t done, referring to how Scott ran the National Republican Senatorial Committee in 2022, the campaign arm of Senate Republicans.

“The very idea that the senator from Florida wants to put Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block every five years I find to be somewhat outrageous. So outrageous that you might not believe it,” Biden said.

Scott has been on a tear on Twitter the past couple of days after Biden mentioned that some Republicans wanted to cut Social Security and Medicare benefits during the State of the Union address.

“Welcome to Florida,.@JoeBiden,” Scott tweeted on Thursday. “Since you can’t stop talking about me and lying to Floridians about Social Security and Medicare, I’m sure you’ll accept my invitation to debate the issue. I’ll be back in Florida tonight. You pick the time and place.”

Scott has adamantly denied that his plan he unveiled in 2022 ever contemplated cutting Social Security or Medicare, and he tweeted on Wednesday how it was Biden who proposed legislation in the mid 1970s that would have sunset Medicare, Social Security and other federal programs.

Biden then finished that portion of his speech by declaring that for “a lot” of Republicans, killing Social Security and Medicare remains their dream.

“If that’s your dream, I’m your nightmare,” the president quipped.

Meanwhile, the president’s overall job rating continues to hover in the low 40s — dangerous territory for an incumbent seeking reelection. A Washington Post/ABC News poll released last weekend showed that only 31 percent of Democrats want Biden to run for reelection.

Biden mentioned the fact that Florida is one of only a few states in the country that hasn’t expanded Medicaid.

“Over 1.1 million people in Florida would be eligible for Medicaid if Governor DeSantis just said I agree to expand it. This isn’t calculus,” Biden said.

Biden is running on cutting health care costs, such as the provision in the Inflation Reduction Act that would cap out-of-pocket costs for insulin at $35 for Medicare Part D enrollees. He vowed if congressional Republicans dared to repeal that legislation or the Affordable Care Act, “I will veto it,” he said, and the crowd cheered.

Perhaps for Florida Democrats, more important than the content of Biden’s speech was the fact that it was held in Florida, three months after the party had one of its worst election peformances ever, and is being depicted by national pundits as no longer a swing-state in national elections.

“This is an energizing kind of moment – the president’s coming,” said Susan MacManus, a political science professor emerita at University of South Florida. “It’s a big signal and I see a lot of this as really aimed at resurrecting in a way the (Florida) Democratic Party.”

While the president seemed to enjoy the raucous exchange with congressional Republicans during the State of the Union, he was noticeably speaking with lower energy in Tampa on Thursday. He appeared relaxed and serene.

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. It has been edited for length. To read the entire report, click here.