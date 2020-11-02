One of the many things that makes Key Biscayne such an amazing community is that we elect representatives who work for our village and not against it. These are fellow citizens who are drawn to service by our shared principles of self-governance, mutual respect and continuous improvement.

Now more than ever, we need to re-elect Allison McCormick! Allison has demonstrated her commitment to engage in civil discourse, to selflessly serve our community, and to properly plan, fund and implement the critical infrastructure projects that will ensure that Key Biscayne remains Florida's preeminent community for current and future generations.

Please consider voting for Allison McCormick.

Scott Sharp