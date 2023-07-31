Founded in 1940, the fast food chain known by Big Mac lovers worldwide will be introducing a small-format restaurant concept next year.

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski recently announced the company is soon set to reveal “CosMc’s,” an idea he described as "a small format concept with all the DNA of McDonald's but its own unique personality."

During an analyst call last week, Kempczinski said more information will be revealed at their investor day at the end of 2023.

McDonald’s brand new business ventures team will take the lead for the project, testing it in specific locations at "a small handful of sites" next year, according to Kempczinski.

The name CosMc’s actually comes from an alien character who was featured in several McDonald’s commercials in the 1980s.

Following the general market’s trend towards “throwbacks,” McDonald’s recently saw great success with their reintroduction of another one of their past characters.

Grimace, a character introduced as Ronald McDonald’s best friend and heavily featured in marketing campaigns for a certain period of time, recently made a big return with a limited-edition Grimace birthday meal and purple shake that took social media by storm.

"Grimace has been everywhere in the past few months, all over the news, and more than 3 billion views on TikTok," Kempczinski said on the call. "This viral phenomenon is yet another proof point of the power of marketing at McDonald's today."

With the help of Tiktok,l users, McDonald’s second quarter sales increased by 14% last quarter mostly due to customers dying to get their hands on the shake and film their own horror-themed video in line with the trend.

The CEO himself gave the vanilla soft serve and berry-flavored shake its credit, saying “the theme was Grimace” for McDonald’s second quarter, since it ended June 30, over two weeks after the meal and shake’s release on June 12.

Sales in the U.S. have stayed strong for the company, which has also been seeing higher-income customers preferring fast food chains like McDonald’s over traditional restaurants.

Kempczinski went on to say that customers making $45,000 or less are coming in more often but spending less money on orders. Such a change comes naturally, as McDonald’s prices haven’t been immune to inflation in recent years.

"There is certainly concern with the US consumer that shows up in their sentiment, but our business and our value positioning in the market has put us into a good position to be able to weather that and continue to drive the share gains that you’re seeing," Kempczinski said.

McDonald’s U.S. sales have more than doubled, increasing by over 10% at locations open for at least a year, a step up from their 3.7% rise just a year ago. Globally, the fast food chain has seen an 11.7% growth in sales.