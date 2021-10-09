McDonald's to offer Happy Meal breakfasts to teachers and school staff

Inspired by a program from local teacher appreciation campaigns, McDonald’s is treating America’s educators to breakfast.

Starting Monday, October 15, teachers, school staff and administrators can get a free “Thank You Meal” at participating restaurants nationwide during breakfast hours, USA TODAY reported.

Those eligible, will need a valid work ID to get the free meals, which will be served in the chain’s Happy Meal box with a choice of one entree, hash browns and a beverage.

